New ransomware is a major cyber security threat

The internet is – and always has been – full of threats. Malicious software and phishing scams are big business for cyber criminals, and especially ransomware has become a huge threat in recent years.

The latest ransomware to hit the news is MountLocker. This ransomware first emerged in July and has been attacking multiple companies and organizations over the last few months. Ransomware seeks to exploit security vulnerabilities in the network and spread the program to all the computers linked in the network. Once inside, the software can lock or steal valuable files and information from the computers.

The victims of MountLocker and similar ransomware are pressured to pay a specific amount (often millions of dollars) in order to gain back control over the computers. The criminals behind the ransomware usually ask for a specific amount in Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency, as these cannot be tracked. If the company or organization refuses to pay the ransom, they risk losing important files or having confidential information leaked to the internet.

Ransomware is becoming more common and more sophisticated. In May 2020, the software company Blackbaud became the target of a massive ransomware attack. Blackbaud’s software is used by a large number of organizations and charities, and the hackers managed to steal a significant amount of sensitive information. The company eventually decided to pay an undisclosed amount in order to get rid of the ransomware.

MountLocker is just the latest in a series of similar attacks. According to the cyber security company PurpleSec, ransomware attacks are estimated to cost $6 trillion in 2021. The same study found that the average cost of a ransomware attack is $133,000, which shows how serious this type of attack really is.

Tips for staying safe on the internet

Most ransomware target organizations and companies, but anyone can become a victim of ransomware or other malware. By making sure that you follow the best online security practices, you can protect yourself from a lot of the threats that are lurking on the internet. Whether you use the internet for business or entertainment purposes, you should pay attention to what you are doing online. For example, the best casino games to play online are secured by SSL, which means they are safe to play.

In addition to having a solid antivirus and using strong and unique passwords, it is important to not click on any attachments or links sent from e-mail addresses you don’t recognize.

The fact is that 92% of malware is delivered by e-mail. Many phishing scams try to trick you into entering your login details for a specific website or service (for example PayPal or your bank) by creating a fake website that looks exactly like the official one.

These phishing e-mails are then sent to thousands of millions of users in hopes that a few of them will click on the link and try to log in. Therefore, you should not click on links and attachments unless you are sure you know the sender.