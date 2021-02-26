Nerja Declared ‘Area of ​​Large Tourist Influence’

NERJA Council has announced it has declared Nerja an “Area of Large Tourist Influence.”

The move will see the council be able to offer local businesses more flexibility over the hours after declaring Nerja an “Area of Large Tourist Influence.”

Councillor for Commerce, Javier Lopez, said the Junta de Andalucia had announced Nerja could be classified as an Area of ​​Large Tourist Influence, for the purpose of business hours, alongside new regional regulations which mean the status will not longer have to be renewed every four years as before.

Councillor Lopez said: “This declaration allows retail commercial establishments to have the freedom to designate the days and hours of opening in the periods… from June 1 to September 30.”

The councillor added the recognition, “highlights the tourist attraction of Nerja, considering the large number of visitors it receives each year. In this way, our merchants will have greater time freedom during these periods, facilitating trade and improving the development of the local economy and the generation of employment.”

The news comes after Nerja Council announced it would be opening a new €2.2 million training centre to help improve employment in the town.

According to the council, “the Centre for Training and Employment, will be located on Avenida de la Constitucion.

“It has been announced by the mayor, Jose Alberto Armijo, who said that the Governing Board has approved, after a proposal by the Mayor’s Office and the Urban Planning Department, the award of the contract for the basic project drafting to architect Miguel Angel Som Ruiz.”

The council said the centre would cost around €2.2 million.

