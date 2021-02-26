NEARLY 130,000 doses of vaccine have been handed out in Malaga Province.

According to data, 129,780 doses of vaccine have been handed out in Malaga.

-- Advertisement --



The figures released by the Ministry of Health and Families showed 39,822 people have received the two doses in Malaga.

In Andalucia as a whole, 725,020 doses have been given, which has allowed 274,914 people to have received the first injection and 225,053 to have had both doses.

The vaccination rate of rolling out the Covid jab has been much slower than expected after the number of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca jabs received has been lowered.

The Junta de Andalucia has said it is prepared to administer 500,000 doses a week and has called on the central government ask the European Union for more vials to be able to develop a mass vaccination.

According to media reports, it is thought that in April and May the distribution of vaccines will increase, with an expected between 50 and 60 per cent of Andalucians being vaccinated before summer.

The news comes after it was announced Spain has created four groups for the next phase of its vaccine rollout.

After all over-80s have received the jab, the next group to receive the vaccine will be those aged between 70 and 79, followed by people aged from 60 to 69, as well as high-risk patients under 60.

For the first time, people between the ages of 45 to 55 will be eligible for the Covid jab. The Oxford-AstraZeneca jab will be reserved for younger people, while the Moderna and Pfizer doses will be used on older patients.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nearly 130,000 Doses of Vaccine Handed out in Malaga”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.