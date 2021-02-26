Matt Hancock To Give Press Conference Today On Next Group Of Brits To Get The Jab.

MATT HANCOCK will discuss today, Friday, who is set to be vaccinated once the over-50s have had their jabs, the UK Health Secretary will appear alongside other medical figures at the Downing Street briefing. -- Advertisement --

It is widely understood that the government will continue prioritising people by age, after calls for key workers like teachers to be offered a jab next. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation is set to present a series of recommendations focusing on age groups. A senior government source told the Daily Mirror that the Government is likely to follow their advice. Hancock will be joined by Susan Hopkins from Public Health England and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam.



The Government is aiming for every adult in the UK to have been offered their first vaccine against Covid-19 by July 31. Most recently, GPs have been told to invite adults on the learning disabilities register to get the vaccine, as well as all those aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions.

Ministers are said to be considering whether “vaccine passports” could be used in Britain to reopen nightclubs and other venues.

