MASKS no longer required for sports in Spain’s Costa Blanca under new government regulations

The president of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, made perhaps his most eagerly-anticipated announcement of 2021 so far yesterday, February 25, when he announced his de-escalation plans for the region. Under the new decree, the full details of which can be viewed on the Generalitat Valenciana website here, the ministry of Health has announced that masks will no longer be required when people are practicing outdoor sport.

Originally, the mandatory use of facemasks was implemented at the end of January in response to the skyrocketing numbers of coronavirus infections in the Community, and the regulation came under fire from many amateur athletes who said that running or cycling while wearing a mask was night impossible. Anyone over the age of 6 who doesn’t have a medical exemption will still be required to wear face shields at all other times, including when sunbathing at the beach and while going inside to use the bathroom in a bar or restaurant.

As part of the relaxed measures which will come into play on March 1, bars, restaurants and cafes are permitted to reopen their terraces at 75 per cent capacity to tables of 4 until 6pm in the evening. In addition, shops can remain open until 8pm at 50 per cent capacity, and the weekend municipality closures will come to an end after this weekend.


