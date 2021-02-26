Man wanted for murder of 11-year-old boy arrested in Barcelona

A MAN wanted in Ecuador for the murder of an 11-year-old boy in 2002 has been arrested in Barcelona.

The National Police explained that they had found the man, who had an international arrest and extradition order against him near the apartment where he had been hiding in Cornella de Llobregat.

The crime occurred on March 21, 2002 in the Ecuadorian province of Guayas, when the detainee allegedly held two children, aged 11 and eight, against their will, accusing them of having stolen from him.

Later, he allegedly shot the 11-year-old boy in the head. The boy died from the injuries.

The operation began when the National Police learned of the international arrest warrant against the suspect and assigned top priority to the case because of the extreme gravity of the events.

At the beginning of the investigation, they detected that some of his relatives lived in the province of Barcelona, so they focused on the area to find him.

After carrying out surveillance for several days, they found the Cornella address where he was hiding, and caught him outside.

He has now been made available to the National Court to process his extradition to Ecuador.

