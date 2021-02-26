LEICESTER POLICE trial hijab from New Zealand and hope to encourage more Muslim women to join the force.

The new hijab being trialled by Leicestershire Police was designed in New Zealand specially to cater for operational Muslim officers. The hijab has taken 16 months of research, and hopefully now the design is perfect.

After months of research the hijab was rolled out in New Zealand last November and now Leicestershire police are trialling it too.

Student Officer Khadeejah Mansur joined the police in October and is testing out the product as she undergoes her initial training.

She explained that, “Wearing the hijab had made me very comfortable and complements my uniform very well, it is comfortable and far from restricting. I am able to conduct my training just as well as everyone else and still be covered.

“I believe it is important to have it as part of our uniform to make other Muslim females aware that Leicestershire Police caters to all individuals needs especially with our uniform. Once fellow Muslim females see myself as a frontline hijab wearing officer I hope it will inspire them to look at a career in policing as there are no restrictions or setbacks.”

Detective Constable Yassin Desai, joint chair of Leicestershire Police’s Association of Muslim Police (AMP) hopes that the hijab will, “help attract other Muslim females to become police officers. It shows that Leicestershire Police is inclusive and accessible and recognises the need for religious headwear. It will also help to provide role models to the community to show them they too can follow a career in policing.”

