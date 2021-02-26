Jihadi Bride Shamima Begum Could RETURN To UK If Government Loses Supreme Court Appeal Today

Jihadi Bride Shamima Begum Could RETURN To The UK If The Government Loses It’s Supreme Court Appeal Today.

MINISTERS are fearful of a ­possible Supreme Court defeat today which would pave the way for runaway jihadi bride Shamima Begum’s UK return. The Government has relentlessly fought to stop her from being granted the right to come back to appeal after she was stripped of her ­British passport.

Begum was 15 when she left Bethnal Green in East London and married an IS terrorist in Syria. Then-Home Secretary Sajid Javid tore up her citizenship on national security grounds when she was discovered pregnant in a refugee camp in 2019.

Now 21, she has been stuck in northern Syria ever since. The Court of Appeal last year said she should be allowed home to pursue her appeal. Ministers challenged it in the highest court of the land, which presents its judgement today.

Shamima Begum’s return to the UK would pose a security threat, lawyers for the Home Office argued, as she challenged the removal of her British citizenship in the Supreme Court. Priti Patel said Begum coming back to the UK “would create significant national security risks” and expose the public to “an increased risk of terrorism”.

Government lawyer Sir James Eadie QC told the court the intelligence assessments gauged that Begum presented a serious threat “justifying the removal of her British citizenship and … the placing of serious impediments in the way of her return to the UK”.

The UK’s highest court will give a ruling today, Friday, Feb. 26, on whether Begum should be granted leave to enter the UK to pursue her appeal against the deprivation of her British citizenship. The Supreme Court will also rule on whether, if Begum is refused leave to enter the UK, her appeal against the removal of her British citizenship should be allowed.

