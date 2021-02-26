Israeli Cargo Ship Hit By Mysterious ‘Unexplained Explosion’ In Gulf Of Oman.

AN ISRAELI cargo ship has been struck by an unexplained explosion while sailing through the Gulf of Oman, according to reports. It is understood that no crew were uninjured but the stricken vessel believed to be MV Helios Ray – a Bahaman-flagged roll-on, roll-off type vehicle carrier – was forced to turn back towards port for serious repairs to be undertaken.

-- Advertisement --



Satellite-tracking data from the website MarineTraffic.com said the Helios Ray departed the Saudi port of Dammam on Wednesday. It showed the vessel close to entering the Arabian Sea at around 10 am local time (6 am GMT) on Friday before it suddenly turned around and began heading in the direction of the Strait of Hormuz.

By 4 pm GMT, the ship was shown still in the Gulf of Oman and had not reached a port or the strait. Singapore was still listed as the destination on its tracker- the ship had been due there on 5 March.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which is run by the British navy and provides information on maritime incidents, said a “MV [motor vessel] has experienced an explosion” and provided the location as the Gulf of Oman.

“Investigations are ongoing. Vessel and crew are safe and proceeding to NPOV [Naval Point of Contact],” an advisory published on its website on Thursday evening said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Israeli Cargo Ship Hit By Mysterious ‘Unexplained Explosion’ In Gulf Of Oman”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.