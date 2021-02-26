How and when to use CBD

Questioning what is CBD? Let’s look into how and when to use it for your ailments and needs.

CBD is one of the hundreds of chemical compounds that originates from the cannabis plant. Many brands today are incorporating CBD into their products for its incredible medicinal and healing properties.

Today you can find cannabis compounds in products such as cosmetics, skincare, haircare, along with edible gummies, and candies. You can even request a shot of it in your morning coffee or smoothie at certain coffee shops!

How and Where cannabis originated from:

Cannabis has been used as a medication by almost every civilization for the past 5000 years. The first recorded case of its use traces back to around 2700 BC when Chinese Emperor Shen Nung, who was known as the father of Chinese medicine proved its usefulness in treating rheumatism, gout, and malaria.

Throughout the millennia cannabis made its way across the globe, where populations not only used it for its medicinal properties but also for its fibers to create strong materials that could be used for clothes, bags, and most especially for the riggings of ships.

CBD and how it contributes to human consumption:

CBD is short for cannabidiol, one of the compounds which are part of the cannabinoid family, and can only be found in the cannabis plant. THC is short for Tetrahydrocannabinol and it also originates from the cannabinoid family.

THC and CBD apply their effects by mimicking or boosting levels of endocannabinoids which are chemical compounds that are naturally produced by humans and found all over our bodies. Endocannabinoids play an essential role in regulating our mood, memory, appetite, stress, sleep, metabolism, immune function, and reproduction.

If CBD and THC originate from the same plant, how do they affect us differently as humans?

Even though THC and CBD are two out of hundreds of components extracted from the cannabis plant, they offer distinct purposes for human consumption. While THC is used for recreational purposes and contains psychoactive components, it is reputable for giving users a euphoric and “high” sensation, CBD is distinguished for its medicinal and healing properties. These two compounds can overlap and have opposite outcomes upon consumption, for example, THC can spark your appetite and is known to make you sleepy, CBD is more associated with wakefulness and having lots of energy without affecting your memory or daily cognitive processes.

What can CBD treat:

CBD has been praised to aid an array of health issues, however, the strongest scientific evidence is for its effectiveness in treating some of the harshest childhood epilepsy syndromes such as Dravet syndrome and Lennox Gastaut syndrome (LGS). Other medical ailments that CBD can treat includes:

Anti-inflammatory properties

Antipsychotic

Antiemetic (Combats the feeling of nausea)

Anticonvulsant

Antidepressant

Antioxidant (meaning it can help to fight neurodegenerative disorders)

Anxiety

Depression

PTDS

Chronic pain

While CBD offers aid to a great number of medical ailments, it still carries side effects. Just like any other substance, CBD can become toxic when you consume too much of it. Although there are side effects upon consuming CBD they don’t result in long term damage and often go away when the dosage is adjusted.

CBD side effects can show up as:

Dry mouth

Diarrhea

Reduced appetite

Drowsiness

Fatigue

CBD Consumption: How and When to consume cannabis

Not all cannabis enthusiasts want to smoke it, luckily there are plenty more ways to consume it other than smoking cannabis.

CBD Edibles Solutions:

Edibles are a great and discreet way to consume CBD. There is a variety of forms in which edibles come such as Gummies, truffles, or even mints that do a great job of masking any “weedy” taste. Research shows that eating CBD subjects it to something called the “First pass effect”. The first pass effect means that CBD is partially broken down by the liver and digestive tract which means that the CBD can take up to two hours to kick and, and you’ll absorb about 20-30% of it.

CBD Oil Solutions:

CBD oil is available in a variety of different forms such as liquid form, capsules, pastes, sprays, creams, salves, and e-cigarettes. This allows you to choose the form and method that suits you best.

Most users prefer CBD oil in forms that are not smokable. When taken orally CBD oil takes a while to work (Between 15-30 minutes), it’s recommended to allow it to sit under your tongue for 30 seconds, and use your tongue to distribute the remaining oil to your inner cheeks. It can trigger effects that can last more than a few hours.

CBD Rectal & Vaginal Solutions:

Taking medication rectally isn’t really that new of a thing. But it is new when it comes to cannabis. Consuming CBD rectally helps the body to absorb much more cannabinoid material, therefore making it more efficient.

Users also opt to consume it vaginally, women who experience cramping during menstruation or have diseases in the vagina such as endometriosis can expect more efficient relief from this method of consumption. It is localized, concentrated and it bypasses metabolism.

CBD Dosage and Consulting your doctor:

Figuring out the right amount of CBD you should take depends on a wide range of factors:

your body weight,

the condition you’re treating,

your individual body chemistry,

the concentration of CBD in each pill, capsule, drop, or gummy.

In the medicinal case, it is important that you consult your doctor or physician. There are a lot of considerations to take before deciding how much CBD to take. Be sure to talk to your doctor about a fitting dosage and any potential risks that it might involve.

CBD can be used for so much and it can contribute to any individual’s needs. Today you can find a lot of reputable sellers and CBD brands on the market.