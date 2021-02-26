Harsher Prison Sentence Sought For Black Widow Of Alicante

HARSHER prison sentence sought for the Black Widow of Alicante as the family of her victim appeal the 22-year jail term

Lawyers of the family of the Black Widow of Alicante’s unfortunate victim have launched an appeal with the Superior Court of Justice of the Community (TSJ) against the 22-year sentence handed down to Concepción Martín for the murder of her new husband José Luis SG on August 20, 2018, in Albufereta in Alicante. Ms Martín, who uses a wheelchair, was found guilty of luring her husband to a secluded car park under the pretence of going for a romantic meal, where she stabbed him to death with the help of her carer, Francisco Perez. The couple had only been married for two weeks and were due to go on their honeymoon a few days after the murder took place. She is locally known in Spain’s Costa Blanca as The Black Widow, as she has been married no fewer than four times.

On Wednesday, February 24, a lawyer for one of the victim’s sons argued that several aggravating factors hadn’t been taken into account during sentencing, which should have led to a longer prison term. The prosecution argued that the fact that the assailants dressed in dark clothing and wore balaclavas, as well as luring their victim to a dark, secluded spot, shows clear premeditation, and asked the Supreme Court to increase the 22-year sentence accordingly.

The victim was stabbed 17 times by his assailants. Mr Perez was handed a 20-year sentence for his part in the murder. If the court agrees to include the new factors in his sentencing, The Black Widow could be looking at a new prison term if between 25 and 32 years, while her accomplice will face 25 years behind bars.

