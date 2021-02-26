Guardia Civil Arrests Leader of Drug Gang in France

THE Guardia Civil have arrested the leader of one of Europe’s most active drug gangs in Northeast France.

According to police, the Guardia Civil arrested the leader of the drug gang in a joint operation with police in France.

In total, six people have been arrested while officers have confiscated 590 kilos of hashish, a handgun, €24,000 euros in cash and numerous high-end vehicles.

The gang had allegedly a drug distribution network across several European countries, with their centre based in Reims, France.

The arrested man was said to be a regular on the Costa del Sol, from where he coordinated much of the criminal activity of the gang.

The Guardia Civil, in the so-called MORBIER operation, carried out their investigation jointly with the Investigation Sections of the French police.

According to police, officers have brought down the gang, which the French authorities called the most active criminal gang in northwestern France in terms of drug trafficking.

The investigation began at the beginning of last year, when police identified a criminal group importing large quantities of hashish into France from Morocco through Spain, with a large part of their work taking place in Malaga.

After several months of complex surveillance of the gang, which spent much of its time in the province of Malaga, the agents of the Central Operational Unit managed to locate the address where the leader of the organisation stayed on his trips.

In Spain, the international investigation was directed by the Special Anti-Drug Prosecutor’s Office through its International Legal Cooperation Section, working with agents of the Guardia Civil specialising in the fight against organised crime.

