Granada House Fire Results In Death Of 70-Year-Old Woman

GRANADA House Fire Results In The Tragic Death Of A 70-Year-Old Woman



The Andalucía 112 Emergency service today (Friday 26) deployed the Granada Fire Brigade, the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES), the Granada Local Police, and the Granada National Police, at around 12.15pm, after receiving a call from several worried neighbours reporting a house fire at 30th Street Horno de Haza, Granada.

Callers had reportedly witnessed flames coming out of a window of the property, in which a 70-year-old lady with impaired mobility was a resident on the ground floor, and she was presumed to be trapped inside by the fire.

Firefighters tackled the blaze but unfortunately were unable to save the life of the lady, who was confirmed dead at the scene by the police, and an investigation is underway to establish the cause of the fire, which was extinguished without any damage to adjoining property.

The area remains cordoned off while specialist forensic officers conduct an investigation into the blaze.

