Granada House Fire Results In Death Of 70-Year-Old Woman

By
Chris King
-
0
Granada House Fire Results In Death Of 70-Year-Old Woman
Granada House Fire Results In Death Of 70-Year-Old Woman. image: wikimedia

GRANADA House Fire Results In The Tragic Death Of A 70-Year-Old Woman

The Andalucía 112 Emergency service today (Friday 26) deployed the Granada Fire Brigade, the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES), the Granada Local Police, and the Granada National Police, at around 12.15pm, after receiving a call from several worried neighbours reporting a house fire at 30th Street Horno de Haza, Granada.

-- Advertisement --

Callers had reportedly witnessed flames coming out of a window of the property, in which a 70-year-old lady with impaired mobility was a resident on the ground floor, and she was presumed to be trapped inside by the fire.

Firefighters tackled the blaze but unfortunately were unable to save the life of the lady, who was confirmed dead at the scene by the police, and an investigation is underway to establish the cause of the fire, which was extinguished without any damage to adjoining property.


The area remains cordoned off while specialist forensic officers conduct an investigation into the blaze.

_______________________________________________________


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Granada House Fire Results In Death Of 70-Year-Old Woman”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleIsrael Welcomes In The Era Of Vaccine Passports As Concerts Kick-Off
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here