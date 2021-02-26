Granada Beat Napoli To Go Into Europe League Round Of 16

GRANADA Beat Napoli To Go Through Into The Europe League Round Of 16



Granada, from Spain’s La Liga, in their first season ever playing in a European competition, have this evening (Thursday 25) beaten Italian Serie A giants Napoli, over two legs, to progress through into the round of 16 of the Europa League.

Despite losing 2-1 in the famous Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Granada’s 2-0 previous home win at Los Carmenes meant that the Andalucían club qualifies 3-2 on aggregate.

Piotr Zielinski found the back of the Spanish team’s net with just three minutes gone to provide the hosts with the perfect start, but then a goal from Angel Montoro midway through the first half on 25 minutes restored Granada’s two-goal advantage.

Diego Martínez’s men withstood the onslaught from Rino Gattuso’s outfit but then after 59 minutes it was former La Liga player Fabián who scored a goal to give Napoli a glimmer of hope, bringing the aggregate to 3-2, but, it was not to be, and it is the Andalucían club that marches forward to the draw for the round of 16.

