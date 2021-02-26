GRANADA and Villarreal Learn Their Europa League 2021 Last 16 Opponents as the draw is completed

Today, Friday 26, saw the draw being made for the 16 teams that will compete for a place in the quarterfinals of the Europa League 2021, held at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The first leg matches of the round of 16 are scheduled for March 11 and the return matches are on March 18, with the matches being played at 6.55pm CET and at 9pm CET, with the draw for quarterfinals and semifinals taking place on March 19.

Spain has two clubs representing it, Granada and Villarreal, and it must be said that both teams seemed to come out of the draw with a reasonably good chance of making it into the last 8 of the competition.

Andalucían club Granada are definitely one of the surprise packages of the Europa League this year, in their first-ever venture into European football, have been drawn against Molde from Sweden.

Granada defeated another Swedish team, Malmö, 3-1 in the earlier playoff rounds, and if they check out their opponents, it will be discovered that Molde have lost on both of the previous occasions that they came up against Spanish teams against Rayo Vallecano in the first round of the 2000/01 UEFA Cup, and against subsequent champions Sevilla, in the 2015/16 round of 32.

Villarreal are up against the Ukrainian team Dynamo Kyiv, who they have played before when the team in all-yellow eliminated Dynamo in the intermediate round of the 2004/05 UEFA Cup.

