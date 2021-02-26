CZECH FREEDIVER sets a new world record with a staggering 81 metre swim beneath the ice.

A Czech freedriver has broken the existing world record by swimming below a solid sheet of ice for an amazing 81 metres. The record attempt was made with him wearing nothing but goggles and swimming trunks while the freediver held his breath in the icy water for well over two minutes.

-- Advertisement --



The new record was made by David Vencl, when he lasted for two minutes and 42 seconds beneath icy lake in the village of Lahost. The lake where the swim took place is a former quarry and the water came in at a numbing 3 Celsius. Speaking after the swim David said, “It was faster than I expected.”

Due to issues with coronavirus restrictions the location of the record attempt had been altered as originally the plans involved a glacial lake in Austria, but this was not to be.

The previous world record had been set by Denmark’s Stig Avall Severinsen in 2017 where he swam for 76.2 metres.

Extreme Sports portal Adrex, explained how David had set the world record without the use of a wetsuit and other standard freediving equipment, they explained that, “Dave set a world record in the Pure Apnea association in under-ice swim without a wetsuit and in the most difficult conditions – i.e. without the cap and weights that freedivers are used to.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Freediver Sets World Record with 81 Metre Swim beneath the Ice”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.