FAMILY fundraiser as baby prepares for life-saving heart surgery.

A family have set up a fundraiser to help with the costs that the parents of a Lincolnshire baby who desperately needs a life-saving heart operation will soon incur. Gracie Johnson is only nine and a half months old now and has already spent time in Hospital ICU departments, had a blood transfusion, been placed on life-saving drugs and has even had a stent operation.

Mum Paige Jackson found out that her unborn baby daughter had congenital heart defects when she was 25 weeks pregnant. Gracie suffers from Tetralogy of Fallot, which is actually four congenital heart defects.

The baby is a fighter though and now needs life-saving heart surgery. Due to coronavirus restrictions mum Paige has been unable to work as she is a self-employed hairdresser and father Mitchell is working hard to support the family, but they are worried about the costs that will come with the surgery. A relative has set up a GoFundMe, to help cover costs associated with Gracie’s operation.

Speaking to the Lincolnite, Paige has spoken about the fantastic care that her daughter has received so far, “We should find out a date for the operation on Friday for sometime in the next week or so.

“I have to keep checking her oxygen levels throughout the day, which I have been shown how to do, and we have open access at the local hospital in Lincoln who can support her when needed and transfer her to Birmingham if her condition gets worse.

“I want to say a massive thank you (to the staff at Glenfield Hospital and other hospitals) for trying to save our daughter. We can’t thank them enough as without them she wouldn’t be here.

“They are unbelievable and go above and beyond, they are so family orientated and care for us and not just her.

“I am happy that she is getting sorted, but am nervous and feel very anxious. She is the light of our lives she’s amazing.”

