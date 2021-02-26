Europa League 2021 Round-Up, Thursday 25 February

EUROPA LEAGUE 2021 Round-Up for round of 32, Thursday 25 February

Here, in brief, are the results of the round of 32 of the Europa League 2021, on Thursday, 25 February, en route to the final in the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Sevilla, Spain on May 2021.

-- Advertisement --



Manchester United drew 0-0 with Real Sociedad at Old Trafford as they saw out a 4-0 aggregate triumph, but fellow Premier League side Leicester City failed to make it into the next stage after they lost 2-0 at home to Slavia Prague.

AC Milan and Red Star Belgrade drew 2-2 in Serbia last week, and tonight in the San Siro it was Franck Kessie’s ninth-minute penalty that handed the advantage to the Italian side, before El Fardou Ben Nabouhane hauled Red Star level, only to see Marko Gobeljic sent off with 20 minutes remaining, and the Italians go through on away goals.

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a late winner – his second goal of the match – as Arsenal edged out Benfica in Athens.

Roma joined their Serie A counterparts in the next phase after they completed a 5-1 aggregate victory over Braga following a 3-1 second-leg win at the Stadio Olimpico.

Dutch giants Ajax booked their spot in the last 16 with a 2-1 victory against Lille from France, having won by the same score last week, going through 4-2 on aggregate.

Olympiacos substitute Ahmed Mahgoub was their hero as his late goal with only two minutes left to play knocking out PSV Eindhoven 5-4 on aggregate.

La Liga’s Villarreal cruised to a 4-1 aggregate win over Red Bull Salzburg of Austria.

Rangers are on fire in Europe and romped to a 5-2 aggregate win over Belgium’s Royal Antwerp.

Elsewhere, Swedish club Molde beat Hoffenheim of Germany, and Shakhtar Donetsk defeated Maccabi Tel-Aviv of Israel. Likewise, Young Boys of Switzerland, Dynamo Kyiv, and Dinamo Zagreb will also be in the hat for Friday’s last 16 draw.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Europa League 2021 Round-Up, Thursday 25 February”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.