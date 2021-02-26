Drones do some work in Mojacar

Linda Hall
TRAINING COURSE: Analysing new regulations for drone use Photo credit: Pixabay

MOJACAR’S Policia Local and Bomberos de Levante organised a course on handling drones for local police forces and firefighters.

Amended regulations for using drones came into effect on January 1 this year and the first section of the recent course – also attended by other police forces and fire brigades – centred on studying and analysing the new rules.

The second part focused on flying the drones in situations commonly encountered by police or firefighters that included assisting in all types of emergencies and searching for missing persons.

Mojacar’s Policia Local were the first in Almeria province to operate a drone unit and 12 officers now possess licences to pilot drones after completing a demanding course that required a working knowledge of aeronautics, terminology, use of radios and control tower communications.


Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

