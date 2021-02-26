MOJACAR’S Policia Local and Bomberos de Levante organised a course on handling drones for local police forces and firefighters.

Amended regulations for using drones came into effect on January 1 this year and the first section of the recent course – also attended by other police forces and fire brigades – centred on studying and analysing the new rules.

-- Advertisement --



The second part focused on flying the drones in situations commonly encountered by police or firefighters that included assisting in all types of emergencies and searching for missing persons.

Mojacar’s Policia Local were the first in Almeria province to operate a drone unit and 12 officers now possess licences to pilot drones after completing a demanding course that required a working knowledge of aeronautics, terminology, use of radios and control tower communications.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Drones do some work in Mojacar.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.