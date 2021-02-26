A MOTHER in Istanbul, Turkey, has rescued her four children from a fire by dropping them from a window.

The mother reportedly became trapped in a burning building before saving her children from the fire by dropping them from a window.

The incident took place after a fire broke out in a five-storey apartment block in Istanbul’s Esenler district.

As smoke billowed from the window of the family’s third-floor home, video footage shows the woman bringing her children to the window.

Nearby, onlookers can be heard screaming, with some of them shouting for the woman not to drop her children.

However, volunteers stretched out a blanket underneath the woman’s window to catch the children as they were dropped, one at a time, from the apartment.

Once safely with volunteers, the children were carried to an ambulance.

A witness told local media: “First, black smoke started to come out. Then, the children started shouting from the windows and we opened the blankets.

“A woman threw the children down from above, so we caught four kids with blankets.”

The mother was taken to hospital as a precaution but all five members of the family were uninjured, according to media reports.

Two other children and two adults were also reportedly rescued from the building.

The fire is thought to have broken out in an electrical panel, before being extinguished by firefighters.

The news comes after a kitten that saved its owner from a house fire in Valencia sadly died, as well as the man’s dog.

According to media reports, the kitten had been scared by the smoke caused by a fire in a seventh floor apartment in Calle Venezuela, in the Patraix area of Valencia, and woke its owner, 45, who was in bed asleep.

The man was later rescued by firefighters.

