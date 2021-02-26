Diplomatic meeting in Almeria

EXCELLENT RELATIONS: Guinea-Bissau ambassador Abel Coelho Mendoça signs the book of honour Photo credit: Sub-delegation to Almeria

THE central government’s sub-delegate to Almeria recently received Guinea-Bissau’s ambassador to Spain, Abel Coelho Mendoça.

The ambassador, the most senior member of Guinea-Bissau’s diplomatic mission to Spain, signed the Sub-Delegation’s Book of Honour and received a plaque from Manuel de la Fuente Arias recognising the excellent relations between both countries.

At present a third of the 4,551 Guinea Bissau’s residents in Spain live in Almeria.

Thirty-one per cent are located in Roquetas de Mar, El Ejido (30.6 per cent) and Vicar (10.3 per cent). The majority are employed in the agricultural sector and almost three-quarters are male.


During his visit, the ambassador was keen to learn more about Almeria province’s intensive agricultural methods and expressed his hopes that local firms might in the future develop organic agriculture projects in Guinea-Bissau.

He also explained that Guinea Bissau’s president Umaru Sissoco Embalo, elected last year on a reformist platform, has high hopes that immigrant workers will be able to return to their own country once the economic situation improved.


At present Guinea-Bissau is ranked 169 out of 185 in worldwide GDP per capita listings.

