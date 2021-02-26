Costa Blanca North – News in Brief

Equality call LA NUCIA town hall joined the #Juntes8MDonesMarinaBaixa collective’s International Women’s Day initiative. With large-scale gatherings still barred owing to the pandemic, public and private participants in the campaign are displaying placards with different themes drawing attention to the need for genuine equality and an end to discrimination.

No crime REGIONAL Health chief Ana Barcelo said that politicians, union members and even a bishop who jumped the queue and received the anti-Covid vaccine out of turn will not be prosecuted. Although they were shameful, she said, this was not exactly highway robbery and they had committed no crime.

Canine guides FIFTEEN young people aged between 12 and 16 are participating in Alfaz town hall’s Edukadogs dog-assisted therapy programme directed at pupils with learning, personal, social or family issues. The pupils who completed last year’s course are now mentoring companions as they begin their own training as canine guides.

Side-lined REGIONAL rail operator FGV will construct two €1.462 million underground sidings at the Luceros and Mercado TRAM stations in Alicante City. As there are only two tracks in use at Luceros this will prevent holdups on the frequently-used Alicante-Benidorm-Denia run, enabling the trains to run to schedule.

Rest assured ALTHOUGH the Valencia region’s Upper Court (TSJ) recently annulled the region’s Pativel law protecting unbuilt coastline, the Generalitat intends to fight the ruling. Arcadi España who heads the Territorial Policies department assured residents in coastal areas that they could rest assured that virgin land would not be developed.

Mask up ONLY 300 people will be allowed at any one time in Calpe’s Peñon de Ifach national park, the most-visited in the Valencian Community, with reservations made beforehand. As the pathS to the top of the 332-metre outcrop are narrow, masks must also be worn to ensure social distancing.

