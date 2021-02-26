Scratching the neck or rubbing his face incessantly without apparent reason can be a sign of a major neurological disease.

Chiari Syndrome is a malformation of the hindbrain, or brainstem associated with myelomeningocele, and can cause hydrocephalus and syringomyelia.

Cavaliers King Charles Spaniels is the most affected breed. There are actually several breeds such as Brussels Griffon, Yorkshire terrier, Chihuahua, Maltese and Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

A change in their mental activity, extreme sensitivity to touch in the neck, chest, shoulders, head, and back and simple anticipation of pain upon being handled. They may begin to cry out when jumping or running, when defecating.

Now that magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is readily available, the deformity associated with Chiari Malformation may be demonstrated. MRI may help to predict the expected severity of clinical signs. Radiographs are generally not very useful for diagnosing the Chiari Malformation. For more information scan the QR.

