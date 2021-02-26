Catalan travel agencies under investigation for forging PCR tests

THE Catalan police are investigating two travel agencies which allegedly falsified negative PCR tests for clients who wanted to travel.

Twenty-seven clients and the owner of the agency in Mataro are under investigation and the three managers of the agency in Santa Coloma de Gramenet have been arrested.

The Mossos d’Esquadra report that official laboratory documents were used and then the data, name and results were tampered with.

Commissioner Joan Carles Molinero explained that the Mataro police station received a call from a person who had wanted to book a trip through the agency and said that they had offered him a false certificate of negative PCR in exchange for €85.

During their inspection, the police found 15 falsified documents ready to travel in March for clients who are under investigation.

In Santa Coloma, someone called the emergency services after learning of an agency doing the same thing.

Molinero said that so far this year 85 scams have been detected, 54 in January and 31 in February, mainly involving at medical centres and care homes for the elderly, asking for money in exchange for health and protection equipment and even vaccines, which never arrived. He stressed that vaccines cannot be bought or sold, since they are supplied by the Department of Health.

