Carole Baskin Refuses To Take Part In Tiger King Series 2

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin refuses to take part in series 2 of the Netflix documentary

Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue and controversial star of the Netflix hit documentary Tiger King has announced that she will not be signing up for a second season as the first one turned out to be a ‘freak show’. The original docuseries set small screens alight when it aired in 2020, and followed the rivalry between Baskin and fellow animal sanctuary owner Joe Exotic.

The show’s main protagonist, Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joe Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving 22 years behind bars in connection with a 2017 murder-for-hire plot of his business enemy Carole Baskin; and numerous wildlife law violations in the deaths of five tigers and breaching the Endangered Species Act.

Baskin herself has been under much speculation since the series aired, with many viewers believing she is responsible for the murder of her first husband Don Lewis, who disappeared and was declared legally dead in 2002. Now the big cat enthusiast and her new hubby Howard have categorically stated that they will not be appearing on any more Tiger King seasons.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Baskin explained: ‘It was just a few weeks ago that Rebecca Chaiklin had reached out asking if we could clear the air.

‘I have been speaking about how we had been so misled into thinking this was going to be the Blackfish for big cats and then it turned out to be the freak show that they produced.’

Baskin added: ‘So when she said she wanted to clear the air, I felt like, you know, that’s just absolutely ridiculous. It was so obvious that I had been betrayed by them.

‘Why would she ever think that I would be willing to speak to them again? And so I told her to just lose my number.’

