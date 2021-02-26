Businesses In Alicante Protest Over New Covid Measures

BUSINESSES in Alicante protest before the Government Sub-Delegation over new Covid measures

A large group of workers from both the hospitality and leisure industries in Alicante participated in a protest on Friday morning, February 26, in front of the Government Sub-delegation to complain about the new measures set to come into force in the Valencian Community on March 1. The Business Coordinator of Hospitality and Leisure is preparing a calendar of protests in the three provinces of the Community starting on Monday and self-employed workers will demonstrate on March 9 in Alicante.

The president of the Community announced that from Monday, March 1, bars, restaurants and cafes could open their outside terraces at 75 per cent capacity until 6pm, providing that there are only 4 people to a table and the tables are spread 1.5 metres apart. The inside of premises remains off-limits for the time being, and the regional government has likewise refused to open gyms or other indoor sporting facilities.

The president of the PP and of the Alicante Provincial Council, Carlos Mazo, attended the protest at the Plaza de la Montañeta, and asked the government to extend the opening hours of the hospitality industry to 8pm as he has done with non-essential retail businesses. He also called on politicians to allow the interiors to open with a limited capacity since “there are more than 2,500 businesses that will continue to be unable to open” due to their lack of terraces.

“It doesn’t make sense that they can’t open until 8 in the afternoon like the shops will do. And it does not make sense that we cannot consider that at least a third of the interiors can be open, with responsibility and with security measures, because our restaurateurs have demonstrated that the Alicante hotel industry is safe”, he said.

“Right now there are more than 2,500 businesses that will not be able to open because they do not have terraces. You also have to help them”, he added.

