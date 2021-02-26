BULLFIGHTING cannot be classed as a work of art, Spain’s Supreme Court rules

The Spanish Supreme Court ruled against professional bullfighter Miguel Ángel Perera on Thursday, February 25, when he attempted to register one of his performances as his copywrited intellectual property. Mr Ángel Perera wanted to immortalise his kill of 539kg bull Curioso back in 2014 by claiming that if bullfighting is considered an art, then his performance, for which he received the defeated animal’s ears, should be registered as an original artistic creation.

However, the court eventually ruled against the matador on the grounds that bullfighting is too difficult to precisely or objectively define, despite the fact that the spectacle no doubt wows and excites thousands of people. The judge felt that it was impossible to determine if the particular moves and maneuvers used by the matador in that performance were, in fact, original.

“The same thing does not happen with the performance of a bullfighter, in which, beyond the particular passes, moves and maneuvers – over which exclusive ownership cannot be claimed – it is very difficult to objectively identify where the original artistic creation lies so as to allow the claim of an exclusive right to a work of intellectual property.”

