BREAKING NEWS: Pfizer Vaccine ‘Reduces Covid Transmission by 75% After One Dose’

SCIENTISTS have announced the Pfizer vaccine has been found to reduce Covid transmission by 75 per cent after just one dose.

As part of their study into the Pfizer vaccine, researchers at Cambridge University analysed results from thousands of Covid tests carried out each week as part of hospital screenings of healthcare staff.

Dr Mike Weekes, an infectious disease specialist at Cambridge University’s department of medicine, who co-led the study, called the research “great news.”

He said: “The Pfizer vaccine not only provides protection against becoming ill from SARS-CoV-2 but also helps prevent infection, reducing the potential for the virus to be passed on to others.”

Dr Weekes added: “This will be welcome news as we begin to plot a roadmap out of the lockdown, but we have to remember that the vaccine doesn’t give complete protection for everyone.”

Jonathan Ball, professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham, said: “To see such a reduction in infection rates after a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine is very impressive, and shows that vaccination truly does offer a way out of the current restrictions and a much brighter future.

“It will be important to understand whether the reduced risk of infection played out across all the exposure risk groups included in the study, but nonetheless, this is still excellent news.”

Dr Andrew Freedman, of the Cardiff University School of Medicine, said the latest study “demonstrates clearly the effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing infection.”

He added: “This means that vaccination will lead to a substantial reduction in transmission of the virus.”

