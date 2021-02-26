Cardiff Explosion Rocks Houses Across The City- Police At The Scene.

CARDIFF was rocked this morning by a loud explosion that occurred at around 4 am morning, it is understood the noise was heard from the Llanrumney area. A witness who lives close to the scene described a “big explosion.”

She said it looked like someone had tried to blow up the cash machine outside a Co-op. The shutters of the shop have been caved in, with shrapnel strewn across the road. The witness added a car was on fire and there were police and fire crews at the scene. Windows above the Co-op were shattered in the blast that could be heard from miles around.

People in Rhiwbina, Pentwyn and Penylan all reported hearing the explosion. One resident four miles away in Pontprennau said: “I heard the car explosion this morning.

“My house actually shook from the severe force of it. I thought a bomb had detonated nearby.” Nadeem Muhammad, who has lived above the Co-op for the past five months, said his flat and car were damaged in the blast.

He said: “We heard a loud noise early this morning. I looked out of the window and saw something had happened downstairs and everything was all over the road and there was something underneath my car. I know now that is what they used to try and do the explosion. We are all ok.

John, who works at a shop nearby, said: “I woke up this morning and saw it all over Facebook and wondered what had happened. This is the third time something like this has happened at this Co-op. The other two were ram raids about two years ago. Whatever they did looks quite advanced. It’s been blown all over the road.”

Police have asked people to stay away from the area. Please check back later for updates to this story.

