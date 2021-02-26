Benidorm’s visitor-friendly lookout spot

THE area adjoining Benidorm’s Cross at the top on the Sierra Helada has been made ready for future tourists.

The La Cruz lookout, 217 metres above sea level, is one of Benidorm’s iconic and most-visited spots, Benidorm mayor Toni Perez pointed out.

“Over the past few months we have worked to make it more accessible, in keeping with a town that is friendly, comfortable and visitor-friendly.”

As well repainting road markings and adding streetlighting, the town hall’s Public Spaces department has installed three stone benches and seating in the picnic area in addition to the bench with the BenidormTeEspera (Benidorm Awaits You) logo.

