Benidorm's visitor-friendly lookout spot
SPECTACULAR VIEW: Well worth the walk up to Benidorm’s Cross Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

THE area adjoining Benidorm’s Cross at the top on the Sierra Helada has been made ready for future tourists.

The La Cruz lookout, 217 metres above sea level, is one of Benidorm’s iconic and most-visited spots, Benidorm mayor Toni Perez pointed out.

“Over the past few months we have worked to make it more accessible, in keeping with a town that is friendly, comfortable and visitor-friendly.”

As well repainting road markings and adding streetlighting, the town hall’s Public Spaces department has installed three stone benches and seating in the picnic area in addition to the bench with the BenidormTeEspera (Benidorm Awaits You) logo.


Linda Hall

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn't stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

