Benahavís, Marbella: Reality Show Celebrity Offers Up To €3,000 Reward For Missing Cat

Benahavís, Marbella: Reality Show Celebrity Offers Up To €3,000 Reward For Missing Cat
Alix Desmoineaux is a young lady who lives in Benahavís, in the Marbella municipality of Southern Spain, and she has become a celebrity by appearing in reality shows on French television.

During a recent work outing to Paris, Alix left some friends to take care of her home – located in the luxurious Vega del Jaque urbanization, near La Quinta – including looking after her pet cat named Rajah.

Sadly, Rajah, went missing at around 11:30am on Thursday morning (February 24), with Alix saying her cat had for a long time been trying to open one of the windows in the house, and it would appear that Rajah has now succeeded, and disappeared.


Ever since his disappearance, Alix has not stopped sharing details on social media, in the hope that somebody will find him, as her friends commented, “She is devastated, it was her little baby”, and Alix has gone so far as to offer “a hearty reward” to anybody who finds him.

Rajah is described as being a one-year-old Savannah cat, that has a short coat, with spots like those of a leopard, about is 70 centimeters long and 40 high, and Alix’s representative said, “Two or three thousand euros, money is not important, we want to get the cat back”.


The contact telephone number they have established for this is 637 230 724.

