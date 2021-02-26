IMSERSO returns to the Costa Blanca this autumn.

Spain’s Tourism minister Reyes Maroto announced that bookings for the government-subsidised holidays for pensioners should begin in September.

-- Advertisement --



“Older persons were the first to be vaccinated and we are confident that the programme can recommence,” Maroto said during a recent visit to Castellon.

The Valencian Community is always a favourite destination for Spain’s holidaying pensioners, the minister pointed out: “Without a doubt, this programme will help to reactivate tourism.”

The Imserso holidays barely cover hotels’ outgoings, but they help to keep the low-season industry ticking over and bring cash to quiet winter resorts.

Costa Blanca hoteliers’ association Hosbec welcomed Maroto’s news and urged the central government to start preparing now so that all is ready for the autumn.

Speaking to Europa Press, Hosbec secretary general Nuria Montes revealed that in the past, 180,000 of an annual 900,000 Imserso packages have been allocated to the Valencian Community, with 160,000 going to Benidorm alone.

Hosbec now wants to see this winter’s offer increased to 1.5 million, with a corresponding increase for Benidorm’s quota.

“We believe there is sufficient demand,” Montes said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Autumn’s looking good for the Costa Blanca.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.