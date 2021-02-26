Andalucían Hospitality Business Federation In Urgent Call For Opening Hours To Be Extended

Andalucian Hospitality Business Federation In Urgent Call For Opening Hours To Be Extended To Save Local Businesses.

THE Andalucian Hospitality Business Federation has called on the local government to extend the closing hours of establishments and capacity to guarantee the survival of thousands of businesses in the region.

They argue that in addition, the imminent arrival of good weather should influence a greater use of the exteriors of the establishments and, therefore, the federation is going to ask to expand the use of the terraces to increase the allowed capacity.

These proposals were delivered yesterday by the recently elected president of the Andalucian hospitality federation, Javier Frutos, to the president of the Andalucian employer’s association CEA, Javier González de Lara, in a first working meeting to analyse the joint strategy, according to reports.

Frutos explained to the president of the CEA that thousands of businesses in the region are in a ‘grim’ financial position and are in dire need of help. After UK PM Boris Johnson’s road-map speech, it is now hoped that tourism will start to return to Spain in July or August. Rates all over Andalucia are steadily dropping and many borders have been reopened recently. If opening hours could be extended then at least a little extra turnover could be generated.

