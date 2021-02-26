Almeria House Fire Results In Death Of 88-Year-old Woman

ALMERIA House Fire Results In The Tragic Death Of An 88-Year-old Woman



The 112 Andalucía Emergency service this afternoon (Friday 26) deployed the Levant Fire Brigade from Almería, along with the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES), the Guardia Civil, and the Local Police, at 3.30pm, in response to a call reporting a fire at a house in Purchena, Almería.

The fire was in a two-story house located on Almanzora Avenue, and an 88-year-old woman was reported as being trapped inside by the blaze, but tragically the firefighters were not able to rescue her, and sadly her body was recovered when the blaze was extinguished.

Investigators stayed at the scene to determine the cause of the fire, which was initially believed to have been caused by a fire in the chimney, which possibly resulted in the woman being overcome by the smoke fumes before she could be rescued.

