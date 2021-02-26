Almeria House Fire Results In Death Of 88-Year-old Woman

By
Chris King
-
0
Almeria House Fire Results In Death Of 88-Year-old Woman
Almeria House Fire Results In Death Of 88-Year-old Woman. image: wikimedia

ALMERIA House Fire Results In The Tragic Death Of An 88-Year-old Woman

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service this afternoon (Friday 26) deployed the Levant Fire Brigade from Almería, along with the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES), the Guardia Civil, and the Local Police, at 3.30pm, in response to a call reporting a fire at a house in Purchena, Almería.

-- Advertisement --

The fire was in a two-story house located on Almanzora Avenue, and an 88-year-old woman was reported as being trapped inside by the blaze, but tragically the firefighters were not able to rescue her, and sadly her body was recovered when the blaze was extinguished.

Investigators stayed at the scene to determine the cause of the fire, which was initially believed to have been caused by a fire in the chimney, which possibly resulted in the woman being overcome by the smoke fumes before she could be rescued.


_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almeria House Fire Results In Death Of 88-Year-old Woman”.


For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleGranada House Fire Results In Death Of 70-Year-Old Woman
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here