Young Man Arrested After Splitting Drug Dealer’s Head With Samurai Sword

A drug deal went seriously wrong in a park in Alcoy last Tuesday, February 23 when two men attempting to buy marijuana tried to rob the drug dealers of their money and narcotics. According to Police reports, two young men, ages 18 and 20, arranged to meet a 17-year-old and 20-year-old on the premise of buying drugs from them. However, before a deal could be done the assailants pulled a gun on the dealers and one of them suffered a serious head wound when he was slashed with a samurai sword.

The National Police arrested the four men; two now face charges for drug trafficking offences while the other pair will be charged with robbery with violence. Three of the detainees have already been released on bail while the man who attacked the dealer with the sword has been remanded in custody.

The National Police in Alcoy were alerted by a walker who reported that a man was seriously injured in the park. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim was bleeding profusely from the head and sent him to hospital by ambulance along with his accomplice, who turned out to be his younger brother. Police revealed that the young man suffered a three-inch head wound from the sword, as well as several gashes to his hands as he tried to protect himself. Officials were quickly able to identify the assailants and arrested them; however, the samurai sword and the gun, which officers believe was a fake, haven’t been recovered.

