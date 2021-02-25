A WORK of art by Van Gogh that has not been seen in public for a century is going up for auction for an expected €5 million to €8 million.

-- Advertisement --



The painting, ‘Street scene in Montmartre’, painted between 1886 and 1888, has not been exhibited in the last hundred years.

Auction houses Sotheby’s and Mirabaud Mercier revealed the work by the Dutch artist, a canvas painted during the period he spent in Paris, which shows a couple walking along the Parisian hill of Montmartre, with its typical mills and vineyards as a backdrop.

“It is a revolutionary painting because it incorporates light colours and vivid pigments into Van Gogh’s work,” said Etienne Hellman, specialist in the department of Modern Art and Impressionism at Sotheby’s.

It has been in a private French collection of a family who prefers to remain anonymous and will be the centrepiece of the Impressionist art auction that both houses will hold in Paris on March 25. The sale can be followed from any Sotheby’s world headquarters as well as by telephone and internet.

The curator of the sale, Fabien Mirabaud, explained that they believe that “Théo, his brother, kept it, that it passed through some unknown intermediaries and that before 1920 it was already in the hands of this family.”

The starting price is expected to be reached, and is lower than the price reached in 2020 when a country landscape sold for €15 million.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Work of Van Gogh unseen for a century goes up for auction”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.