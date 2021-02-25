Valencian Government Rules Out Celebrating Festivals

THE Valencian Government rules out celebrating any upcoming festivals

On the same day that the president of the Generalitat Valenciana revealed his de-escalation plan out of lockdown for the Valencian Community, the government has said in no uncertain terms that any upcoming festivals, including the much-anticipated Fallas, will not be celebrated this year. Speaking at a press conference after the Interdepartmental meeting on Thursday afternoon, February 25, the president advised that we have to “avoid creating any festival atmosphere” because “we are not in a position” currently to have any kind of gatherings.

At the same appearance, the Minister of Health Ana Barceló indicated his plan to meet with the mayors of the three provinces to ensure there is a common approach to the upcoming fiestas.

“It is necessary that the public administrations maintain coordination to avoid any situation that is not compatible with the moment in which we are living and with the current restrictions,” the minister said.

“It is evident that we are not in a position to hold any party,” Mr Puig said.

“What happens in the future will depend on the progress of the pandemic. Until mass vaccination occurs and we are immunized, it is very difficult to plan parties, especially massive ones. You have to wait and be very careful to set a schedule.”

The president has already indicated his intention to restrict mobility over the Easter festival, and has called on the Central Government to provide guidance on a coordinated approach to Hold Week.

“There is still a lot of uncertainty due to the different variants of the virus, due to the arrival of vaccines, and we must be extraordinarily prudent and think. We ask the local authorities, who are the ones who decide, that future forecasts be made with extraordinary prudence”, added the president.

