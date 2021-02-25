US OLYMPIC Gold Medal-Winning Gymnastics Coach Linked To Larry Nassar Commits Suicide Hours After Being Charged With 24 Crimes



John Geddert, the US 2012 Olympic gold medal-winning women’s gymnastics coach, linked to disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, has, according to local news station WLNS-TV, committed suicide by shooting himself, just hours after being charged in Michigan today (Thursday 25) with human trafficking, sexual assault, and running a criminal enterprise.

The suicide was confirmed by the office of Dana Nessel, the Michigan Attorney General says NBC 25 News, who report that Geddert had agreed to hand himself in to Judge Julie O’Neill, at Eaton County Sheriff’s Office in Delta Township, on Thursday before 2:15pm, but had not shown up.

Larry Nassar was 63-year-old Geddert’s team doctor, who also treated athletes at Geddert’s Lansing-area gym for elite athletes, with state prosecutors charging Geddert with a string of crimes, including 14 counts of human trafficking, and six counts of human trafficking of a minor for forced labor.

Also, one count of continuing criminal enterprise, one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, in which Geddert allegedly engaged in ‘sexual penetration’ of a girl under 16 in January 2012, and one count of lying to a police officer during a violent crime investigation, which is a four-year felony.

Had Geddert lived to face the charges in court, he most likely would have faced a maximum prison sentence of life if convicted.

In a statement, Attorney General Nessel claimed, “John Geddert used force, fraud, and coercion against the young athletes that came to him for gymnastics training for financial benefit to him”.

He continued, “The victims suffer from disordered eating, including bulimia and anorexia, suicide attempts, and self-harm, excessive physical conditioning, repeatedly being forced to perform even when injured, extreme emotional abuse and physical abuse, including sexual assault”.

He concluded, “Many of these victims still carry these scars from his behavior to this day”.

