UK WEATHER: ‘Polar snowbomb’ could be headed for the UK next month

The UK has endured several weeks of unsettled weather and what seems like storm after storm, bringing icy blasts, snow and freezing temperatures, but it would appear that spring is not quite ready to raise its head as weather experts have warned that a ‘270-mile polar snowbomb’ could be set to batter Britain in the coming weeks. WX Charts shows the polar blast will hit the country early on the morning of Tuesday, March 9 with the midlands, the east of England and areas in the north likely to be the worst affected.

However, the Met Office has urged people not to panic just yet, as early forecasts show that it is unlikely the entire country will be severely affected, as has been the case with previous storms; in fact, much of the UK will experience settled weather and a rise in temperatures.

The Met Office states: “The UK will probably see a continuation of settled conditions during the beginning of March with predominantly dry weather likely across most areas.

“Later in the month a more mobile pattern may begin to develop with an increasing likelihood of Atlantic weather systems moving across the UK, bringing wetter conditions.

“The most unsettled conditions will likely be seen further north. Strong winds may also develop at times, particularly in the northwest, with winds likely lighter overall in the southeast. Temperatures will probably be near normal or slightly above average for the time of year.”

Birmingham, Wales, parts of West Midlands, Glouchestshire, Bristol, Dorset and Somerset are set to get the worst of the weather in March.

