UK Favourite Ribena Helping the Environment by Switching to Paper Straws.

IN a move that will hopefully save around 16 tonnes of plastic being produced each year, a remarkable thing for the planet, the UK’s favourite blackcurrant drink, Ribena, has announced they are switching to paper straws – although the wrapper they come in will still be plastic.

Ribena’s owner, Suntory Beverage and Food GB&I (SBF GB&I), is eyeing a target of having 100 per cent sustainable packaging by 2030.

Jo Padwick, transformation manager at SBF GB&I, said: “It is great to see our years of hard work getting such positive reviews from Ribena drinkers.

“We have taken into account all of the feedback to help us improve the new paper straw that is now being launched on the range across all stores.

“Saying goodbye to the final plastic straw is a great step on our journey towards 100% sustainable packaging by 2030.”

Thankfully, lots of companies around the world are adopting the same stance as the planet suffers from excess plastic.

Recently, Loop – an online shopping platform that delivers brand-name groceries and household goods in reusable packaging – announced that it is committed to reducing plastic waste even if they suffer losses.

The online shopping platform started by US-based recycling company TerraCycle, has joined forces with grocery giant Loblaw Companies Ltd and leading consumer goods companies to launch the initiative in the Toronto region of Canada.

