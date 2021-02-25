Two-week old badger rescued after being dragged from its sett

Two-week old badger rescued by animal charity after being dragged from its sett by another animal.

THE Scottish SPCA initially took the adorable little cub, its youngest ever badger, which was spotted by a member of the public in woodland near Inverness on Valentine’s Day.

“We were alerted to the tiny cub by a member of the public, and it is suspected she was sadly dragged away from her sett by another animal,” said the charity.

The cub, who has been named Lavender, will be reared by the National Wildlife Rescue Centre’s wildlife care assistant, April Sorley, for the next 10 weeks.

Lavender will be weaned at 12 weeks and released in the autumn with other badger cubs in the Society’s care.

April said: “We believe Lavender is the youngest badger cub to ever be cared for at our National Wildlife Rescue Centre. When she arrived she was smaller than my hand and weighed just 250g, although she’s getting bigger every day!

Lavender is bottle feeding well, and has doubled her weight since she arrived and now weighs 575g.

“I’ll be hand-rearing her until she is 12-weeks-old as that is when she would be weaned if she was with her mum in the wild. We usually see badgers come into our care around April time, when they are old enough to venture out of their sett and explore their surroundings.

“She was a very unexpected, but perfect Valentine,” added April.

