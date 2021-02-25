Two people injured in crash with large deer in Navarra

TWO people were injured in an accident in Erro, Navarra, after the vehicle in which they were travelling crashed with a deer.

The crash occurred on the N-135 road when the car was unable to avoid the collision with the animal which had large antlers and crossed the road in front of them.

As a result of the violent collision with the heavy animal, the vehicle suffered significant damage, the front window was smashed when the deer’s antlers hit it, and there was also significant damage to the bodywork. Fortunately, the antlers didn’t hit either of the occupants of the vehicle as it came in through the windshield.

Police and firefighters attended the scene, as well as paramedics who checked that the two people were not seriously injured, they were taken to a nearby health centre as a precaution, but they were more shaken by the incident than anything and were released shortly afterwards.

The deer unfortunately died in the crash and its body had to be removed from the scene of the accident by the authorities.

Atropello a ciervo en Erro (N135), dos heridos leves. Vaya susto cuando entró la cornamenta por la luna…#PatrullaTráfico@bomberos_na pic.twitter.com/8JKyF20EuN — Policía Foral – Foruzaingoa (@policiaforal_na) February 21, 2021

