Trisha Goddard Reveals Her Husband Had Unprotected Sex With Her While HIV Positive

By
Chris King
-
0
Trisha Goddard Reveals Her Husband Had Unprotected Sex With Her While HIV Positive
Trisha Goddard Opens Up To Piers Morgan About Her Former Husband. image: commons wikimedia

TRISHA GODDARD Reveals Her Gay Husband Had Unprotected Sex With Her While Knowingly HIV Positive

Trisha Goddard, the star of television’s popular BAFTA-winning morning chat show ‘Trisha‘, speaking on ‘Piers Morgan’s Life Stories’ revealed how her Australian politician husband, Robert Nestdale, who was secretly gay, had unprotected sex with her when he was knowingly HIV positive.

-- Advertisement --

Robert died in 1989 of AIDS, with the couple only married for eight months, with Piers saying to Trisha, “He died in 1989. And you thought he’d had Leukemia. He told you that, but it turned out that he died of AIDS”.

Piers said about Robert, “Although you had not much of a physical marriage, you had had sex unprotected with a man who knew he was HIV positive”, with Trisha replying, “he put my life on the line to hide his sexuality”, but admitted feeling sorry for him “because he must have been going through hell”.


Trisha recalled she took an HIV test then had a nervy three-week wait to find out if she was also HIV positive, and not only that but the scare of if she had maybe given HIV to her daughter Billie through breastfeeding, recalling that she didn’t “know how I got through it”.

Piers then asked her, ‘Do you know how he got HIV? Did you assume after all that that maybe he’d been gay, but you think maybe he was leading a double life of some sort?”, to which Trisha responded, “You know what? I feel sorry for him. I actually ended up joining the Terrence Higgins Trust. But you can’t come out”.


Robert passed away just weeks after Trisha gave birth to daughter Billie with second husband Mark Grieve – with the star only learning Robert had died of AIDS at his funeral.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Trisha Goddard Reveals Her Husband Had Unprotected Sex With Her While HIV Positive”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articleAn unfragrant smell in Javea
Next articlePreliminaries to Calpe’s N-332 footbridge
Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here