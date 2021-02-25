Town hands out vouchers to encourage spending locally

THE Town Council in Albaida del Aljarafe is giving €4 vouchers to local residents to use in local bars over the long weekend.

For Dia de Andalucia, February 28, the town has come up with the novel idea to support local businesses, seriously affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The town usually celebrates the regional holiday by raising the flag, reading the manifesto, singing the hymn of Andalucia and preparing a traditional breakfast in the main square.

However, this year, from February 27 to March 1 they will be encouraging people to visit local bars which have joined the campaign and giving locals two vouchers worth €4 each so they can have breakfast or a tapa in them. Each bar will be able to collect 152 vouches and have profits of more than €600 over the three days. The town hall hopes that people will be encouraged to take part.

Bars will be preparing special dishes to encourage more clients.

To make it fair, people won’t be able to choose which bar they get the voucher for, they will be handed out randomly, so that all establishments will receive visitors.

The council has highlighted that in order for it to go ahead, all safety restrictions must be observed. The town is one of the few in Sevilla which avoided border confinement because the number of infections has stayed low. This, they have said, is thanks to the responsible attitude of local residents. Since the start of the pandemic, they have had 103 cases, three have died.

For the past 14 days, they have only 1 case, making the rate per 100,000 inhabitants, 31.2.

