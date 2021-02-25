Thousands Of Hospitality Businesses On Spain’s Costa Blanca Unable To Open

THOUSANDS of hospitality businesses on Spain’s Costa Blanca will be unable to open next week as they don’t have terraces

While much of the hospitality sector is rejoicing as the president of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, is expected to announced today, February 25 that bars and restaurants can reopen on March 2, smaller businesses have criticised the government for offering them a poisoned chalice. Under the new regulations, patrons will not be allowed indoors and only outdoor terraces can be used at up to 50 per cent of capacity. But some 2,500 businesses in the region don’t have terraces, or only have ones large enough to hold a couple of people, and so they will be doomed to remain closed.

According to data from the Business Coordinator of Leisure and Hospitality, three out of every ten businesses now face “ruin” after two months of closure, and the regional government does not plan to review the measures until March 9.

“Leaving thousands of businesses that do not have a terrace without a plan b is to continue blaming the sector and sacrificing companies once again,” said Lalo Díaz, spokesperson for this group.

One positive for business owners is that the Minister of Health, Ana Barcelo hinted in a meeting with industry reps on Wednesday, February 24 that was considering extending the opening times until 8pm, but would not make any further commitment until Thursday’s official meeting.

