The Queen Is Finding It ‘Difficult’ To Deal With Prince Philip’s Hospitalisation

THE Queen is finding it ‘difficult’ dealing with Prince Philip’s hospitalisation as his son confirms he won’t be coming home for several more days

According to Royal sources, Queen Elizabeth is experiencing ‘difficulty’ coping with her husband’s extended hospital stay. Prince Philip, aged 99, was taken to King Edward VII Hospital in London last Tuesday, February 16, after falling ill at Windsor Castle. And although a Palace spokesperson has insisted that the stay is only a ‘precautionary measure,’ it has been confirmed that he will remain there for several days yet for a period of ‘rest and observation.’

Royal commentators Omid Scobie and Maggie Rulli told Geo TV that the Queen is struggling with the absence of the Duke of Edinburgh.

“99 is quite a good age, we should all hope to live such a long and full life. Even still, you think of the people that still love him. I always think of the spouse especially,” Maggie said.

“So right now, how is the Queen doing?” Omid asked.

“Her husband of decades is in the hospital. To have your life partner potentially not doing well is hard. I can’t even imagine, it must be so so difficult. We’re all hoping for the best, and clearly thinking of his family,” she said.

A statement from a Royal spokesperson confirmed that Prince Philip was being treated for an infection but that he remains in ‘good spirits.’

In a statement, Philip’s son Prince Edward said: ‘He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days.’

