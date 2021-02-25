The Boss is Back: Bruce Springsteen’s Jeep Super Bowl Ad Back Online After DWI is Dropped.

THE BOSS admitted during a court hearing that he had “two small shots of tequila” and pleaded guilty to consuming alcohol in an enclosed area on November 14 at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, NJ. However, federal prosecutors said they could not prove drunk and reckless driving charges against the 71-year-old and the case was subsequently dropped on Wednesday, February 24

Following the decision, a statement from Jeep later in the day said that “as we stated previously, we paused the commercial until the facts were established. Now, that the matter has been resolved, we are unpausing the film.”

Jeep were the recipients of the singer’s first-ever product-endorsement in a Super Bowl ad which ran during the match between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs – won by the Buccaneers 31-9.

The two-minute ad features Springsteen driving through Lebanon, Kansas, near the geographic centre of the country, in a 1980 Jeep CJ-5 and preaching calls for unity.

“It’s no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue, servant and citizen, freedom and fear,” Springsteen intones, adding “we need the middle.”

“Fear has never been the best of who we are,” Springsteen continues. “We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground. So we can get there. We can make it to the mountaintop, through the desert . . . and we will cross this divide.”

The ad then ends with a dedication: “To the ReUnited States of America.”

