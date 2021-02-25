SPANISH study finds women are better at complying with Covid restrictions but have also suffered more psychologically during the pandemic

A recent survey carried out by the Data Science for Covid-19 working group of the Generalitat Valenciana, headed by engineer Nuria Oliver, has revealed that women are the ones who have suffered the greatest psychological impact from the pandemic but also, that they are better at complying with the restrictions set out by the government. This longitudinal study was carried out for almost a year and surveyed more than half a million people.

The survey found that the psychological impact was especially strong in younger women, with more than half of females aged between 18 and 29 years reporting increased levels of anxiety, compared with only 22 per cent of women over 60.

More striking still is the difference between the sexes when it comes to adhering to the safety guidelines issued by the government during the pandemic. The study revealed that 90 per cent of women regularly disinfect their hands compared with 85 per cent of men, and a higher percentage of females admit to adhering to mask-wearing rules, avoiding group gatherings and limiting close contacts than their male counterparts.

Of the entire study, men outdid women in two areas: their willingness to be vaccinated (76 per cent versus 73 per cent) and installing a Covid tracking app (38 per cent as opposed to 32 per cent).

