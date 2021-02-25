SPANISH police warn of LIDL email ‘phishing’ scam currently doing the rounds

NATIONAL POLICE in Spain have become aware of the latest scam whereby fraudsters pose as Lild representatives and tell victims via email that they have won a prize in order to swindle personal details and cash out of them. Cybercriminals have devised a scam where their targets are told they are entitled to the much-coveted Monsieur Cuisine food processor having built up reward points. In order to claim the prize, Lidl customers must complete a form with their personal details, including bank account numbers; after paying a €2 charge, the victims receive an error message, at which point the scammers have access to all their most private information.

-- Advertisement --



Lidl’s famous Monsieur Cuisine is so popular that queues often form outside stores whenever the €360 kitchen gadget is on offer. So popular is the item that international company Thermomix has actually taken the German retailer to court as they claim Lidl’s product undermines their similar food processor, which sells for €1,000.

Police have pointed out a couple of obvious things in the emails which will let customers know they are trying to be hoodwinked by a phishing scam. Firstly, the subject of the email appears as “[Notification] – Appointment 02/19/2021:Recipient’s name“, which should immediately alert people to the scam. Officials also say that poor grammar and misspellings should be a dead giveaway. Lastly, the emails address the person generically rather than by name, a detail that a real Lidl representative would have access to.

_________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spanish Police Warn of Lidl Email Scam”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.