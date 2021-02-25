Spain Removes Last Statue of Dictator Franco.

THE last statue of General Francisco Franco on Spanish soil was removed on Tuesday, February 23, a day after Melila Assembly voted to tear it down.

The Assembly of Melilla gave the green light on Monday, February 22 to remove the Franco statue from the public road, a proposal of the regional government supported by the three parties that make it up – Coalition for Melilla (CPM), PSOE and Citizens (Cs) – and the non-attached deputy and former president of Vox, Jesús Delgado Aboy.

The vote from the former president of Vox, Jesús Delgado Aboy, came as a huge blow to VOX, after Spain’s ‘extreme right’ political party opposed the removal of the statue. The party denounced at the time that the “left” were trying to “erase” a part of the history of Spain and “impose a single truth” on the past.

Several workers secured the statue with a harness hanging from a crane and began to chip the concrete and brick base, where there was a plaque with a shield of the city and another with the inscription “Melilla, al comandante de the Legion D. Francisco Franco Bahamonde 1921-1977.”

Once the workers were able to separate the sculpture from its base, they lifted the statue with the crane and placed it in a truck, where they have covered it with protective plastic before its transfer.

It was at that moment when some of the people who were watching the scene broke into applause, while another shouted “Long live the commander.”

